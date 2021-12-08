The PIERCE Model™ Provides Global Organizational Development Solutions
The PIERCE Model™ outperforms standard training philosophies because of its universal commonality and applications
Everything starts with the leadership team and the very specific way that they view their roles”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, THE UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Performance Improvement Ethics Risk & Communication Enhancement™ Model known as The PIERCE™ Model provides global organizational development solutions that outpaces standardized training philosophies. Philosophies that can often be stale and lack adaptability in their applications to satisfy the demands of organizations with peculiar or special needs. Due the model’s most basic tenets, it offers a unique brand of elasticity that uniformly addresses the most fundamental pain points and desires of an organization. As a result, The PIERCE™ Model outperforms in every way.
— Solomon Carter
For instance, what organization doesn’t want to fulfill the model’s very namesake?
Does your organization want to improve performance? Yes. Do organizations want to improve their ethical and risk posture to ensure that they operate within their risk tolerances? Yes again! And lastly, without a drumroll, don’t organizations constantly seek to enhance communication to both internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure all of the above? The answer is a resounding yes again.
“Everything starts with the leadership team and the very specific way that they view their roles, understand their roles, their accountabilities within their roles, the scope of their authority and what that means. These are some of the most basic tenets needed to outperform and yet are concepts never really distilled to leadership teams prior to or during their promotion period.” states Solomon Carter, architect of the model. “Interestingly enough, we still see a very basic void in many organizations understanding that the group of people who in theory are the smartest, most educated, have the most communication channels, have the most authority, who make the most money and who have the most significant resources, are the same ones who have the highest level of accountability to lead in a way that ensures the highest degree of success in every quadrant under their purview. Failures to perform and cultural failures have little to nothing to do with the people who are paid the least and who have the least of everything that I just mentioned starting with those who “report to them”. Leaders blaming non-leaders is a non-starter. At this point, everyone is smart enough to use the buzz phrase ‘it starts at the top’ but it’s still a cultural leadership phenomenon to not be able to fully grasp what that looks like and how to achieve it---thus the void that the PIERCE™ Model adequately fills. It’s a profound training issue with often deep-rooted cultural implications that the model helps to successfully mitigate. In addition to HR, training and leadership in general, it’s a powerful OD tool in and of itself” Solomon went on to say.
The PIERCE™ Model’s signature offering provides leadership teams with “The 3 most critical tenets of leadership” which are Judgement, Courage and Communication along with detailed commentary and education on the who, what, when, where, why and how of the application. In addition, the model offers top tier insight on compliance, policies and procedures, training, HR, organizational effectiveness, communication, process improvement and other areas within the employee performance matrix.
The PIERCE™ model provides clear, concise and easy to read leadership training and general training principles designed to execute its namesake. To improve performance and ethics, lower risk and enhance communication for organizations large and small.
About the architect: Solomon Carter is the architect of The PIERCE™ Model. He leads the Physicians Group Practices, Patient Financial Services Office of Professional Development at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta. He also serves as the Executive Director of All Power in His Hands Christian Mission which is an aid organization that serves and operates in Haiti. Solomon is also the architect of the COVID-19 Communications Pallet for Government Leaders, Policy and Healthcare Professionals which is a communications mainframe designed to bring systemization and uniformity to the initial COVID response channels for greater efficiency and timeliness in the sharing of critical data. His COVID and leadership work was inspired in part, by his work in Haiti before, during the cholera outbreak and after. Solomon also serves as the inaugural Editor in Chief of The PFS Express which is a monthly internal publication resource at Emory Healthcare. His thought leadership is regularly featured in The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) as well as the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA).
