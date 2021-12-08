Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: EPA’s Actions Undercut Ethanol Producers and Farm Families

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed to retroactively reduce the Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) for 2020.  The EPA also announced 2021 and 2022 RVOs.

 

“President Biden claims to be committed to cleaner air, but his actions show that he’s simply playing favorites with his energy policies,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “He needs to stop the hypocrisy and support cleaner burning, renewable fuels produced in America’s Heartland.  The EPA’s blatant disregard for statutory RVO levels further undermines the Biden-Harris Administration’s credibility with rural America.  By dragging its feet on RVOs, the EPA has caused uncertainty in the biofuels industry.  Now, it has undercut ethanol producers and farmers by slashing 2020 RVOs after the fact and cutting 2021 RVO targets.  Nebraska’s biofuel producers and farm families deserve better from their federal government.”

