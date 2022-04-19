More Greece Adventure: 212Quest Continues the Greece Exploration with the Cyclades Islands Sailing Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts is delighted to continue the Greece exploration series with the Cyclades Islands sailing quest adventure.
"The Cyclades Islands is crowned Greece’s most popular tourist attraction site for a reason. And this sailing adventure takes travel lovers to Greece’s most visited tourist destination Islands,” says Avi.
Cyclades Islands are filled with white-washed villages, turquoise beaches, rocky hills, blue-doomed churches, traditional seafoocuisines, and not forgetting Santorini’s out-of-this-world black beaches.
"And to add more excitement to the already frenzied 10-day adventurous cruise, 212Quest is including a thrilling, challenging, and funny treasure hunt to make participants have limitless fun."
Participants will search for clues, solve puzzles, interact with locals to find answers to cultural hunts and complete real-life challenges that lead them to a big reward at the end of the hunt.
“So, if you are seeking to explore the natural beauty of Greece’s most famous Islands with a big scoop of extra fun, this tour package is the right bet for you.”
Participants also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Cyclades Islands sailing quest adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
