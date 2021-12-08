CORRECTION: Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation
CORRECTION: The citation date is 1-25-22 at 1300 for Windham County.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B1007059
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/7/21 1451 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 36 Rockingham, VT
ACCUSED: Spasoje Radojicic
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
VICTIM: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 7, 2021, a Trooper with Vermont State Police – Westminster observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 near mile marker 29 at 117 MPH. The Trooper caught up to the vehicle near mile marker 36 and the vehicle was now traveling between 122-124 MPH. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Spasoje Radojicic of New York, NY. Radojici was arrested and transported to the barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court on 1-25-22 at 1300.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 1-25-22 / 1300 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.