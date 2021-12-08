CORRECTION: Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B1007059

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/7/21 1451 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 36 Rockingham, VT

ACCUSED: Spasoje Radojicic

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

VICTIM: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 7, 2021, a Trooper with Vermont State Police – Westminster observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 near mile marker 29 at 117 MPH. The Trooper caught up to the vehicle near mile marker 36 and the vehicle was now traveling between 122-124 MPH. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Spasoje Radojicic of New York, NY. Radojici was arrested and transported to the barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court on 1-25-22 at 1300.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 1-25-22 / 1300 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.