Time for another Greek Exploration: 212Quest Returns with the Athens to Santorini Sailing Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is delighted to announce that it is back with another Greece exploration – the Athens to Santorini sailing quest adventure. The sailing adventure starts in Athens and ends in Santorini with a big reward for winning participants.
“There are no bad experiences when you explore the beautiful city of Athens down to Santorini on board an exquisite yacht like ours,” says Avi.
In this 15-day travel adventure, participants will visit the archaeological ruins in Athens, grab local souvenirs from the market of Syros, gaze upon impressive churches and ancient temples, lose themselves in the rhythmic booms of Mykonos nightlife and engage in challenging treasure hunts that expand their travel limits.
“Athens and Santorini are some of the most visited tourist destinations in Greece, and this tour will help travelers explore and enjoy the sights of these ancient cities.”
Participants will solve challenging puzzles, track clues and explore beautiful destinations across 13 different locations in Greece. They also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
“Wanderlusters with a sense of adventure will enjoy the challenging treasure hunt games we have prepared for them, and we promise to deliver twice the fun and excitement.”
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Athens to Santorini sailing quest adventure.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
Avi Zaslavskiy
212World
