212Quest Announces the 2022 Bodrum Sailing Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is delighted to announce that travel lovers can now register for the 2022 Bodrum sailing quest adventure in Turkey.
Bodrum is a port city located in the Mugla Province of Southwestern Turkey. The city is an exciting and astonishing tourist destination worth exploring because of the calm turquoise water of the Aegean Sea coast. Sparkling beaches to secret coves, pine forests, historical and cultural sites, and lots of explosive water sports activities also make the Bodrum Peninsula an exquisite tourist destination.
The 8-day Bodrum sailing adventure will take participants on a quest to explore more than six beautiful destinations within this famous seacoast. They will ride through towns and villages searching for odd artifacts, tricky clues and perform challenging but fun tasks in every tourist-worthy destination in Bodrum.
“The Bodrum is an 8-day bubbling quest for travel lovers that have always wanted to explore the beautiful coastlines of Turkey. The tour offers participants excitement, fun, and lots of outdoor treasure hunts across the Bodrum region.”
Participants also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Bodrum sailing quest adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
