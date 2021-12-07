Brazen San Francisco Target bandit arrested again after being released without bail

Aziza Graves, accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of merchandise over the last year, was released on zero bail last week on the condition she sign up for electronic monitoring. Graves failed to do so, and is now back in custody. "Therefore, we are seeking her detention without bail. Judges alone make decisions about custody and release, so we cannot say whether the court will grant our detention request."
