Contact: Office of Communications, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: December 07, 2021 NEW YORK STATE TO IMPLEMENT FEDERALLY-MANDATED CLEAN PASS PROGRAM CHANGES TO LONG ISLAND EXPRESSWAY HIGH-OCCUPANCY VEHICLE LANE High Occupancy Vehicle Lane Access Limited to Plug-In Electric and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Change Takes Effect February 1, 2022 The New York State Departments of Transportation, Motor Vehicles and Environmental Conservation today announced actions necessary to comply with federal mandates governing the use of the Long Island Expressway High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane. Effective February 1, 2022, new Clean Pass vehicle stickers for single-occupant HOV lane access on the Long Island Expressway in Nassau and Suffolk counties shall only be issued to owners of Plug-In Electric and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles. These vehicles must also be registered in New York State in order to qualify. The HOV lane may also continue to be utilized by any non-commercial vehicle with two or more occupants, buses, and motorcycles. To facilitate this federally-mandated change, New York State will continue to allow Clean Pass eligibility and registration for new low-emission, energy-efficient vehicles (LEEEV) through January 31, 2022. In addition, vehicles registered under the Clean Pass program before that date may continue to participate in the program, provided the vehicles’ current stickers are properly placed on the vehicles’ bumpers. After January 31, 2022, only vehicles listed on the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s “Drive Clean Rebate” program list will be eligible to enter the Clean Pass program. Owners of qualifying vehicles will be able to request new stickers from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York remains committed to increasing the utilization of zero-emission vehicles in support of the State’s greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. We are working with our partner agencies to develop new programs and incentives to increase the utilization of plug-in electric vehicles on Long Island – helping reduce vehicle emissions.” Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “The federal mandate to phase out the Clean Pass program does not change New York’s commitment to becoming a greener state and encouraging our drivers to choose cleaner means of transportation. The knowledgeable DMV staff is here to help make this transition as easy as possible for impacted motorists.” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “New York has made great strides in reducing pollution from vehicle emissions and encouraging the use of electric vehicles through charging stations and other infrastructure investments, funding for vehicle purchases, and incentive programs like the LIE’s HOV lanes. DEC will continue to work with our partners at DOT and DMV to promote and support the growing use of EVs.” Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, “New York State is aggressively encouraging greater electric vehicle adoption as part of our comprehensive strategy to electrify the transportation sector and reduce emissions statewide. These changes being implemented by our partners at DOT, DMV, and DEC not only reward those same commuters for going green but incentivizes more New Yorkers to consider the use of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by giving them the opportunity to save on commute times and transportation costs.” New York’s Clean Pass program was designed to promote and enhance the use of energy efficient vehicles, providing Long Island commuters with incentives to save time and money while supporting the environment. Federal emissions and fuel economy standards were used to determine vehicle eligibility. Prior to Clean Pass, HOV lanes on the LIE were reserved for use by vehicles with two or more occupants, buses and motorcycles during peak travel times, which will remain in effect. Changes in federal law require states to develop plans for phasing out the use of single-occupant LEEEVs in HOV lanes. New Clean Pass stickers will be available February 1, 2022. To obtain one, please apply for a Clean Pass vehicle sticker online. For more information about the New York’s Clean Pass Program, please visit https://www.dot.ny.gov/portal/page/portal/programs/clean-pass. ###