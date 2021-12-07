Governor Abbott Thanks Tennessee Governor Bill Lee For Operation Lone Star Support

December 7, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today thanked Tennessee Governor Bill Lee following Governor Lee's announcement that the Tennessee Guard will deploy an additional 50 members to the Texas-Mexico border in early 2022. These guardsmen will aid the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety in Operation Lone Star along the border and expand the Tennessee Guard's ongoing presence at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"States across the nation are experiencing the harrowing effects of the federal government's failure to address the drug trafficking crisis along our southern border," said Governor Abbott. "Our country is stronger and safer when we tackle dire issues together, and I thank Governor Lee for these additional members of the Tennessee Guard who will join Texas in securing the border and protecting our communities."

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include: