212Quest Announces 2022 Lefkada Sailing Quest Adventure in Greece
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, today announced that travel lovers can now join the 2022 Lefkada sailing quest adventure.
Surrounded by the calm Ionian Sea and joined to the Greek mainland by road, Lefkada is a beautiful small island that ticks a traveler’s box of holiday fun and adventure. This stunning destination is known for its eye-popping turquoise beaches, white crescent-shaped cliffs, home of Odysseus, delicious Ionian delicacies, lots of ancient caves, and a plethora of water sport activities for unending entertainment.
To ensure travelers don’t get bored on this 8-day tour, 212Quest is adding a series of exciting and challenging treasure hunt games to keep them excited throughout the sailing adventure.
“Lefkada is a popular tourist destination located in the Ionian Sea. We know travel lovers will enjoy exploring this Greek island through our fun treasure hunts game,” says Avi.
"Participants will solve puzzles, visit caves for clues, and dig through the white sand beaches for extra answers that lead them to wonderful tourist destinations on the Island.”
Travelers that join this travel adventure stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
“We know people love visiting new places, and the Lefkada sailing quest is going to deliver one hell of a travel experience to wanderlusters.”
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Lefkada sailing quest adventure.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
