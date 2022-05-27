212Quest Announces 2022 Croatia Sailing Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, today announced that travel lovers can now join the 2022 Croatia sailing quest adventure. Participants will start their Croatia sailing adventure in Split, the second-largest city in Croatia and the largest city in the Dalmatian region.
“Fun fact, some scenes from your favorite Game of Thrones series were shot in the picturesque Split city of Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast,” says Avi.
“But asides from that, this stunning tourist destination also boasts of numerous islands, beautiful landscapes, ancient cities, clear beaches, monuments, a 1,700year old sprawling Roman palace, cathedrals, and lots of holiday fun activities to keep participants entertained throughout their stay.”
And to make things more adventurous, 212Quest is adding a thrilling treasure hunt game to ensure travel lovers have more fun during this 8-day sailing adventure. The Croatia sailing adventure will take participants through 9 different locations in Croatia, where they will search for clues, dig up answers and fill in puzzles to get to the 212Quest reward in the final mysterious destination.
Participants also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
“The Croatia sailing adventure is a one-of-a-kind travel experience that all travel lovers must experience. We also know about the virus fear, but participants should not worry as we plan to follow on all of COVID-19’s strict travel protocols.”
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Croatia sailing quest adventure.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
Avi Zaslavskiy
