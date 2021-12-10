NAMMBA Announces Partnership with The Mortgage Firm
The Mortgage Firm increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing market.
Our mission is to equip present and future homeowners, real estate professionals, and loan originators with the tools necessary to affect positive changes in the communities we call home.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announces that as of today it will begin a partnership with The Mortgage Firm in an effort to create a positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.
— Xiomara Abadias, Director of Diversity and Inclusion
“We are so excited that The Mortgage Firm decided to come on as a partner to create a more diverse mortgage industry,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Cooperation and collaboration are key to bringing more young people, women, and minorities into this industry. Like us, The Mortgage Firm has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
Through this partnership with The Mortgage Firm, NAMMBA will roll out a comprehensive strategy to engage The Mortgage Firm’s employees via access to focused training, new hire programs, and leadership development, and position the lender to support the communities in which it currently conducts business, creating economic opportunity that focuses on business development for minority brokers while meeting the housing needs of underserved areas.
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time homebuyers will be women, millennials, or people of color. Although there is a concern across the industry about the stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it is changing. According to the NAMMBA Family of Companies iEmergent September Originations Report, based on 2020 HMDA data, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $356 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.95 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
“The “American Dream” goes beyond assisting minorities and protected classes with achieving homeownership; it’s about building strong, thriving communities through education, financial literacy, and equitable opportunities. Our mission at The Mortgage Firm is to equip present and future homeowners, real estate professionals, and loan originators with the tools necessary to affect positive changes in the communities we call home.” said Xiomara Abadias, Director of Diversity and Inclusion/Branch Manager at The Mortgage Firm.
We are pleased to be associated with NAMMBA in this way, and look to grow a more diverse talent pool that will better serve our community.
About The Mortgage Firm
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, The Mortgage Firm has been providing quality real estate financing for over 25 years. With a proven track record, we serve the lending needs of real estate professionals, builders, and individual homebuyers. We have access to a full range of mortgage sources and all of our lending specialists are dedicated to finding the right loan with the best rate, terms and cost to meet your unique needs. But that’s just the beginning. Throughout the lending process, our talented staff will provide regular updates and progress reports so you know exactly where you stand, in person or online. Let us make your mortgage experience simple!
For more information, visit: www.themortgagefirm.com
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals.
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
Jade Winfrey
NAMMBA
+1 407-770-9218
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn