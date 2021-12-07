Dec. 16, 2021 Personal Floation Device Public Hearing

The personal flotation device type code references in 10F .0201 must be removed from state laws, regulations, and rules to be in compliance with Title 33 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Subpart B Part 175. The public comment period for these rules will be open from December 1, 2021 through Janruary 31, 2022.

Rule Text: 15A NCAC 10F .0201

Public Hearing Information: Date: December 16, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: Online Webinar

Register online by clicking this link.

Join by phone toll free (877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099) using Webinar ID: 160 707 2608

Submit a Comment:

Email regulations@ncwildlife.org

Mail written comments to Rule-making Coordinator, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1701

Public Comment Period Closing Date: January 31, 2022