Greenpenny a Supporting Sponsor of Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council Conference

WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpenny will be a supporting sponsor at the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC) 2021 Conference. The event will be held on December 14th and 15th in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Under the theme 'Level Up Sustainability', this year’s conference will highlight business leaders and sustainability professionals with interested in nourishing valuable connections with others working to advance sustainable principles and practices through the power of business.

Greenpenny Will Serve on Panel Discussions

“Companies are increasingly recognizing the need to level up their sustainability efforts as an important solution to help prevent the harmful effects of climate change,” said Jason MacDuff, president of greenpenny. “In the spirit of sharing and learning, we look forward to participating in two forums. First, 'Climate and Carbon Strategies' will discuss journeys toward net-zero carbon emissions in business. Then, 'Funding Sustainability Projects' is where we’ll learn about various services available to support those needing cost-effective capital and financing for sustainability projects such as solar and wind systems, building efficiency, and fostering workforce development. We look forward to connecting, learning, and growing together.”

A Bright Light in Banking

Sustainable financing is the sole mission of greenpenny. As a conference sponsor and participant, the company will be sharing information about its sustainability journey and solar energy systems financing options, while encouraging people across the nation to use their money as their voice for environmental and fiscally sustainable practices through its Checking, Savings, and CD accounts.

For more information and to register for the WSBC 2021 Conference, click here.

About greenpenny SM

Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank & Trust Co. in Northeast Iowa, is employee-owned and has a decades-long commitment to positive environmental practices. For more information, please visit www.greenpenny.com or call 888-GPENNY0.

Greenpenny Key Points

• Headquartered in Decorah, Iowa, a community with one of the highest solar energy adoption rates, per capita, in the nation.

• Residential and commercial solar financing is available in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

• Deposit services are FDIC Insured and available for people across the nation. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy systems and carbon reducing efficiency projects – no fossil fuels.

• Customers access easy-to-use, hi-tech online and mobile banking platforms with zero ATM fees worldwide – ever. And greenpenny bankers are available at 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).

• Greenpenny has financed hundreds of commercial and residential solar loan projects across the Midwest.

