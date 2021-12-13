Marketplace.city partners with Mastercard to deliver critical data to cities tackling digital transformation
Marketplace.city is offering free technology provider sourcing, validating and procurement intelligence to City Possible program
Governments are given real-time market intelligence about what their peers are doing to address similar concerns. That allows governments to make informed decisions to benefit their constituents.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based Marketplace.city – a govtech company helping hundreds of cities around the world promote, access and leverage innovative technologies – is partnering with the City Possible co-creation framework, pioneered by Mastercard, through the City Insights Digital Marketplace.
— Chris Foreman, CEO Marketplace.city
Here’s how it works:
Marketplace.city’s Clearbox process compiles data from publicly-available sources, which is then aggregated and analyzed in line with relevant data privacy principles. From there, the Clearbox process assists governments in sourcing, validating and procuring technology solutions by providing in-depth supplier research, case studies, pricing, contracts and notes on what each solution offers. This gives cities access to data that’s been captured by other cities who’ve already gone through similar projects.
Marketplace.city also publishes Market Landscapes for nearly 70 different technology areas based on the data collected during the Clearbox Process. Those Market Landscapes include body worn cameras for police, cybersecurity, citizen portals, electric vehicles, citizen engagement, public WiFi and broadband and much more. The Market Landscapes provide actionable intelligence for cities to accelerate their technology purchasing decisions.
Mastercard City Insights is a digital resource providing access to apps, tools and partner solutions that are exclusively available to City Possible Global Network member cities. City leaders looking for data-driven insights to help monitor, assess and respond to the financial and economic health of their communities now have a wide breadth of resources they can leverage thanks to the addition of Marketplace.city’s Clearbox process.
Marketplace.city has helped hundreds of partners large and small – from Los Angeles, California, to Aurora, Illinois, and beyond. In 2016, Marketplace.city collaborated with New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Technology and Innovation to identify ways smart technologies can improve services and equity for all New Yorkers. This partnership led to the world-wide launch of Marketplace.city in 2017.
“Our network is what makes our work so powerful,” said Chris Foreman, CEO of Marketplace.city. “Governments are given real-time market intelligence about what their peers are doing to address similar concerns. That valuable data allows governments to make informed decisions to benefit their constituents. We look forward to sharing ideas and best practices with City Possible member cities, helping leaders identify technology-driven solutions to solve the challenges of today.”
“Through City Insights,” said Miguel Gamiño, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Cities at Mastercard. “Working with solution providers like Markeplace.city, City Possible is providing access to data-driven insight tools to cities around the world, helping to increase efficiencies and build solutions that enable them to better serve their communities in an inclusive way,”
A free Market Landscape can be claimed by visiting the Marketplace.city-City Possible registration page at https://go.marketplace.city/citypossible.
About Marketplace.city:
Marketplace.city’s mission is to simplify the process for local governments to source, validate and procure new technology, so that governments can be responsive to their constituents and focus on their core mission to serve those constituents. Our products and services are developed with input and feedback from our partner cities and we are committed to delivering valuable tools at no cost to government partners.
About Mastercard:
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or “DQ,” drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.
For more information on Marketplace.city:
hello@marketplace.city
312-600-0034
Chris Foreman
Marketplace.city
+1 312-600-0034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn