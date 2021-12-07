HSJ News Release: First Circuit (Oʻahu) Circuit Court, Downtown Honolulu District Court, and Appellate Courts Closed due to Storm Impacts – December 7, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Dec 7, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – First Circuit (Oʻahu) Circuit Court, Downtown Honolulu District Court, and Appellate Courts will be closed, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, due to impacts of the storm. All other state courts remain open.

Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald will issue an order extending deadlines for filing items due on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in those courts that are closed to Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Any documents due during the court closure will be considered timely if filed by the close of business on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Hearings or trials cancelled due to the closure shall be rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.

All state courthouses and Judiciary offices on Oahu are expected to reopen for business as usual tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8, 2021. We will provide updates if there are any changes or extended closures.

