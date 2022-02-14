212Quest Presents the Seychelles Sailing Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, today announced that travel lovers can now join the 2022 Seychelles sailing quest adventure.
From lush green jungles to pristine beaches, lots of UNESCO-listed natural reserves, emerald waters, 115 coral and granite islands, and the rare double-shaped coconut (coco de Mer). It’s no wonder that Seychelles remains an impressive and breathtaking destination for tropical island lovers. And to ensure travelers have fun while exploring Seychelles, 212Quest is including an exciting treasure hunt game with a big reward to this spectacular sailing quest adventure.
“Seychelles is very popular for its beautiful beaches and untouched Island beauty. And with the 212Quest Seychelles sailing adventure, travelers will explore all that this destination has to offer while partaking in treasure hunts that liven up their travel experiences, “said Avi.
The Seychelles 7-days adventure starts in Praslin Island and gets participants sailing through 5 beautiful destinations searching for clues, puzzles, challenges, with a little time to catch their breath at Curieuse Bay.
But, that’s not all. Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
“The Seychelles sailing quest promises to be fun-filled and safe as 212Quest will ensure all travelers follow strict COVID-19 travel protocols.”
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Seychelles sailing quest adventure.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
