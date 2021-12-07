Advanced 5G Mitigation Filters From Vaunix Feature 1.1 dB Insertion Loss
Vaunix, a provider of wireless design & testing components, announces new 5G mitigation filters with an impressive 1.1 dB insertion loss & excellent rejection.
We designed these 5G mitigation filters to be the best at taking on today's SATCOM receiver overload challenges.”NEWBURYPORT, MA, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaunix, a leading provider of wireless system design and testing components and equipment, has announced the release of a new line of red and blue Lab Brick® waveguide filters designed for use as 5G interference mitigation devices in today’s complex satellite communication (Satcom) systems. (5) C-band models are available in these popular designated Satcom application frequency bands: 3,780 to 4,200 MHz; 3,820 to 4,200 MHz, 3,900 to 4,200 MHz, 4,000 to 4,200 MHz, and 4,020 to 4,200 MHz. Each model features an impressive insertion loss of just 1.1 dB with excellent rejection and return loss characteristics.
— Scott Blanchard
As cellular network operators are working to introduce and install advanced 5G, LTE and WiMax network equipment a particular design challenge is that high power c-band 5G systems are now operating around Satcom receivers that also carry critical business communications, television, weather, and other essential services. As a result, next-generation 5G Satcom systems need built-in advanced interference mitigation in their receiver systems using the best RF/microwave waveguide filters to suppress unwanted signals. Installing high performance 5G mitigation filters like these recently introduced by Vaunix will dependably protect against Satcom receiver front-end overload (or oversaturation) and result in optimal receiver performance.
They are available in industry standardized red or blue colors and with standard flat or grooved waveguide flanges that address both US (CPR-229) and EU (UDR40, PDR40) standards for interconnectivity.
For additional information visit: www.vaunix.com/waveguide-5g-mitigation-filters-for-c-band-satcom-systems
About Vaunix
Based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Vaunix Technology Corporation designs, manufactures, and services RF and microwave test equipment, communications products, and Satcom filters. Their Lab Brick product family sets a new standard for portable and programmable test equipment designed with cost, size, and simplicity. These devices include signal generators, attenuators, phase shifters, switches, and filters. Vaunix’s family of integrated rack mount systems include solutions designed to meet any number of wireless performance and budgetary needs.
