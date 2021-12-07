Augmented Reality in Retail Market Outlook 2021: Growth Drivers, Trends and Future Scenarios

Augmented Reality in Retail Market

factors such as high initial investment cost and rise in privacy concern restrain the growth of the augmented reality in the retail market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global augmented reality in retail market is driven by growth in demand for online purchasing, easy & convenient shopping, and development of the e-commerce market. Other factors that boost the market growth include reduction in storage cost, requirement of low inventory, and interactive user experience.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Atracsys LLC, Augmented Pixels, Blippar, Cognitive Operational Systems, Inc., liateR, Google Inc., Holition, Infinity AR Inc., NavVis, and Quytech are provided in this report.

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global augmented reality in retail market.

• In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations form 2016 to 2023, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

