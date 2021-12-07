Applicant Tracking Systems Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Applicant Tracking Systems Market

Database security offers a major opportunity for Applicant Tracking Systems Market expansion in the future.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for cost saving, growth in need for strategic and improved hiring decisions, and emergence of social media drives the global applicant tracking systems market. However, complexity in process automation & integration, and data security & privacy concerns impedes the market growth. Database security offers a major opportunity for applicant tracking systems market expansion.

The global applicant tracking systems market is dominated by key players such as ApplicantStack, Greenhouse, Hyrell, iCIMS, Inc., Workable, Bullhorn, Inc., ClearCompany, Findly Talent LLC, JobDiva, and Oracle.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global applicant tracking systems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

