Marjan Kiepura, pianist and Jane Knox launch new podcast-Marjan’s Musical Soirees-featuring the works of Frederic Chopin

Marjan's Musical Soirées is a new podcast series where pianist Marjan Kiepura invites you to share in his musical heritage.

LITTLETON, NH, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marjan's Musical Soirées is a new podcast series where pianist Marjan Kiepura invites you to share in his artistic and musical heritage. This first series consisting of 9 episodes, addresses certain of Frederic Chopin’s repertoire such as the Mazurkas, Posthumous Works and How They Were Saved, the A-Flat L’Adieu Waltz, E-Flat Nocturne Op. 9, No .2 , the Military Polonaise and the Raindrop Prelude among others. Finally, an episode of Chopin songs where Marjan Kiepura accompanies his mother, the celebrated Hungarian soprano Marta Eggerth, both from a live concert and from the her CD Marta Eggerth My Life My Song.

In each episode, brief backstories are provided which introduce the pieces performed and provide a historic reference of their importance to the Chopin legacy.

Since the launch of his successful Chopin CD entitled, Images of a Homeland, Marjan Kiepura now has a significant YouTube following. Mr. Kiepura comes from a distinguished musical family. His parents were the internationally acclaimed opera singers and movie stars Marta Eggerth and Jan Kiepura. The host and narrator is Australian born, Jane Knox, who is fluent in three languages and writes original material for programs and narrates concerts.

Marjan's Musical Soirées may be heard on many popular podcast players, viewed on the Patria Productions Youtube channel and at www.patriamusic.com

View and Listen to the First Podcast Episode Featuring Frederic Chopin's Mazurkas

