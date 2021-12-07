Expert view: Digital Diabetes Management market still promises to grow by 22.5% CAGR

Digital Diabetes Management Market

Digital diabetes management allows patients as well as healthcare professionals to analyze and monitor the blood glucose level on day-to-day basis.

Digital Diabetes Management Market by Type (Handheld Devices and Wearable Devices), Product (Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems, Smart Glucose Meter, Smart Insulin Pumps)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Diabetes Management Market was estimated at $3.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $17.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in adoption of smartphones & tablets integrated with healthcare apps and rise in diabetic population globally drive the growth of the global Digital Diabetes Management Market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding digital diabetes management in developing countries and data privacy concerns among patients restrain the growth to some extent. However, high potential for development offered by emerging markets is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

(𝗔 𝗣𝗗𝗙 | 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁) 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6417

The continuous blood glucose monitoring systems segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product, the continuous blood glucose monitoring systems segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global digital diabetes management market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in geriatric population and high prevalence of population suffering from diabetic symptoms. The smart insulin pumps segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.3% by the end of 2026. Surge in demand for home infusion therapy and increase in number of patients suffering from diabetes fuel the segment growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Abbott laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dexcom, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Terumo corporation.

The other players in the value chain (companies not included in the report) include Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Ascensia Diabetes Care, and LifeScan.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6417?reqfor=covid

North America to maintain its top status during the study period-

Based on region, North America garnered the major share, generating two-fifths of the global digital diabetes management market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.7% by 2026. Increasing awareness regarding digital health and large number of patients suffering from chronic illness are projected to dole out lucrative opportunities for digital diabetes management device manufacturers in this region. Rise in the incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disorder, and increase in demand for home-based therapies and consultation drive the growth of the market.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Digital Diabetes Management Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Digital Diabetes Management Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Digital Diabetes Management Market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6417

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What is the total market value of Digital Diabetes Management Market report ?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Digital Diabetes Management Market in 2019?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Digital Diabetes Management Market report?

Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Digital Diabetes Management Market?

Q6. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Digital Diabetes Management Market report?

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟭𝟬% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Shoulder Arthroplasty Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2023

IVF Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2027

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.