Medical Waste Management Market Size becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 5.8%

Medical Waste Management Market

Medical waste management is defined as the measures taken to ensure safe and environmentally sound management of health care waste.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Transportation, and Storage Services, Treatment & Disposal Services, and Recycling Services), Type of Waste (Non-hazardous Waste and Hazardous Waste), and Treatment Site (Offsite Treatment, and Onsite Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global medical waste management industry garnered $7.22 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.83 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical waste management is defined as the measures taken to ensure safe and environmentally sound management of health care waste. It enables to prevent adverse health and environmental impact from medical wastes, which are produced by release of biological & chemical hazards and drug resistant microorganisms. Medical waste management services aim to protect health of patients, physicians, health workers and the general public.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in volume of medical waste, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global medical waste management market. However, high cost of services restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies for effective treatment of medical waste present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC, Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Health Inc., EcoMed Services, Remondis Medison (A Subsidiary of Remondis Ag & Co.Kg), Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle, Inc., Suez Environmental Services, Veolia Environmental services, and Waste Management, Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

✦The demand for effective medical waste management increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in diagnosis and treatment of infected patients. In addition, requirement for various types of services such as treatment, disposal, and recycling increased as the amount of waste exceeded the treatment capacity.

✦According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India created nearly 45,308 tons of biomedical waste between June 2020 and May 2021. This is due to rise in diagnosis and treatment activities of Covid-19 patients.

The non-hazardous waste segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on type of waste, the non-hazardous waste segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to garner the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in number of hospitals & clinics and rise in demand for healthcare products for treatment of diseases. The report also analyzes the hazardous waste segment.

The offsite treatment segment to continue its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on treatment site, the offsite treatment segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in volume of biomedical waste and emerging key players for effective medical waste management.

