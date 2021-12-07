/EIN News/ --



Seoul, Korea South, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VC (Venture Capital) investments in the blockchain sector have been growing at a fast rate as trust for the technology increases.

Amongst this rush, blockchain-based digital content platform KOK has also attracted investment opportunities from two global VC companies. KOK, founded in 2019, is a next-generation business model that pursues qualitative and quantitative growth in the content market through equitable distribution. To this end, KOK operates a digital content platform that provides movies, videos, and webtoons to users worldwide.

Two VC companies, Chain Capital and Kirin Fund, have evaluated KOK's growth potential and decided to establish a strategic investment relationship with KOK.

Founded in 2015, Chain Capital is an investment company that invests on blockchain projects and digital asset businesses focusing on games, public chains, artificial intelligence, and IoT. Kirin Fund also specializes in investing in promising blockchain businesses, recently known to be actively investing in games, NFT, and De-Fi projects.

KOK has stated, “The investments from overseas VCs has made it possible to spur the various projects that are currently in planning. With the help of these investments, we will work to strengthen our technologies and services such as the building of our own Mainnet, upgrading our platforms, and improving the quality of the content”

KOK announced that its current focus and priority is on the development of its metaverse and the issuance of NFTs.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/kok-attracts-investment-rush-of-2-venture-capital-companies-2.html

