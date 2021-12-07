Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,932 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, DSHS Launch COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center In El Paso

December 7, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), in partnership with local officials, will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in El Paso. The infusion center will begin accepting patients today and has been provided with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Local partners include the City of El Paso and El Paso County.   Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and DSHS have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state as needed or requested by local partners. COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient's condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. The State first began deploying similar measures beginning in November 2020 to communities across Texas.   "Antibody infusion centers continue to play an important role in limiting COVID-19 hospitalizations and reducing the severity of a COVID-19 diagnosis in a patient," said Governor Abbott. "I thank DSHS for continuing to work alongside local partners in communities across the state to establish these facilities where they are needed most."    These state-sponsored Infusion Centers are in addition to the antibody infusion treatments that are provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state. Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more coming online as needed:   •    Amarillo (TDEM) •    Austin (DSHS) •    Beaumont (TDEM) •    Burnet (TDEM) •    Edinburg (TDEM) •    Fort Worth (DSHS) •    Houston (DSHS) •    Lubbock (TDEM) •    McKinney (TDEM) •    Nash (TDEM) •    Odessa (TDEM) •    San Antonio (DSHS) •    Seguin (TDEM) •    The Woodlands (DSHS) •    Victoria (TDEM)

The treatment is free and available to all Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor's referral. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.  

You just read:

Governor Abbott, DSHS Launch COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center In El Paso

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.