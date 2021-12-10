All Natural Hops Boosts Colorado Beauty Brand Hoppiness Salve Co.

Hoppiness Salve Co. Hop Vines All Natural Products from Hoppiness Salve Co.

Hoppiness Salve Company offers “Food for your skin.”

All ingredients are fresh and ready to be consumed and loved by your skin.” — Lead Chef at Hoppiness Salve Co.

ERIE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a great master chef prepares a sumptuous meal to tickle the taste buds, so does the lead chef at Hoppiness Salve Company prepare salves, which will tantalize the skin. According to the lead chef, “All ingredients are fresh and ready to be consumed and loved by your skin.”

The American Academy of Dermatology Association reported in a recent study, approximately 7.5 million people in the United States have psoriasis and rosacea, which is a common skin disease that affects 16 million Americans. Another alarming statistic claims 31.6 million people (10.1%) in the U.S. have some form of eczema. One in 10 individuals will develop eczema during their lifetime, with prevalence peaking in early childhood.

Hoppiness Salve Company has the answer for those suffering from bothersome skin problems which plague their daily lifestyle. Skin afflictions can cause shame and embarrassment in every demographic of our society. These salves promote healing so regular users will not have to hide afflicted areas.

Hoppiness salves start with locally grown hops, which offer many wonderful topical therapeutic qualities, then add other natural food ingredients. There are no artificial products or preservatives. This unique rendering is actual “food for your skin.”

The Colorado based company features three signature products:

Native: This salve naturally targets signs of aging and combats skin problems like eczema and psoriasis which disappear with the natural healing agent of ginger. The cayenne ingredient helps to relieve joint pain and muscle soreness giving users a pep in their step. It even helps with regular headaches. The added boost of rosemary will help improve the performance and quality of the brain.

Spice: This salve naturally targets a wide range of mouth diseases keeping teeth germ-free and fresh. The hops in this potent salve will help kill bacteria which causes painful tooth decay. Cinnamon is one ingredient that adds flavor and high levels of antioxidants which fight off different infections. The addition of black pepper, which is rich in vitamins A and K, creates complete oral healthiness. Clove has also been added to help absorb more minerals and nutrients and to improve blood circulation.

Grateful: This gentle salve erases skin irritations like acne, rosacea, and rashes, and promotes even toned skin. No more dark spots, marks, and hyperpigmentation, thanks to the help of green tea extract and the natural anti-aging properties of this product. As a bonus, the healing and soothing properties of basil give instant relief from insect bites and stings.

Hoppiness Salve Co. invites new users to “compare our salve to any of the various hemp-based products” adding “the Hop flower in our salve provides a superior experience.”

For more information, please go to: Website: www.hoppinesssalveco.com.