Chase Pittman Of Georgia discusses transformational corporate controller roles

Corporate controller Chase Pittman discusses what makes a transformative role and job evolution.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For executive Chase Pittman, VP, Corporate Controller at TK Elevator, a career in corporate finance has been a front seat to the growth and expansion of the corporate controller role from one of straight reporting and financial management to a dynamic opportunity.
A 2016 study by the Institute of Management Accountants chronicled the evolution of the job — one year after Pittman was elevated to the role following multi-year stints as a director of internal auditing for multiple companies.
The continued expansion of controller responsibilities also provides access to new opportunities.
After graduating from Auburn University with a master's degree in accountancy, Chase Pittman started his career in corporate finance at Ernst & Young in 2002. Experience gained at these early roles provided a solid base for advancement to his first controller position in 2015.
As his experience in the new role grew, Pittman cultivated leadership skills that helped him build strong teams of 60 plus, hire talented employees and maintain effective professional relationships across departments in the workplace.
Chase Pittman now focuses on private equity and considers his experiences in this field as the most transformational he has experienced.
In recent years, Pittman's career has evolved and includes more decision-making and greater oversight of large deals. In the past three years, he was a key participant in 10 acquisitions and also served as the finance lead for exit processes in a successful sale.
While these opportunities utilize Chase Pittman's specific expertise in corporate mergers and acquisitions, taxation, accounting, internal auditing and financial planning and analysis, they are also an illustration of the larger expansion of the controller job to include a greater focus on strategic planning for corporations.
Roles are transformational when they provide the opportunity for employees and managers to take acquired knowledge and use it in a proactive versus reactive manner. For a corporation, it can lead to the early identification of cost reductions and revenue enhancements. For the professional, additional skills can be acquired and developed, opening doors to greater responsibility and increased earnings at a current or future employer.
This type of growth is seen in Chase Pittman's career, but other corporate controllers may find windows into new opportunities through other areas. These include the increased data needs corporate controllers oversee — from data management and report generation to the creation of data crunching tools for use in other divisions.
For corporate accountants, a career in auditing or as a controller provides is a great way to merge the precision and accuracy of accounting and oversight with strategy and decision-making for truly transformative personal and professional results.
