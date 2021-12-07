ZAF Energy Systems Patents Anode Manufacturing Process
ZAF Energy Systems, Inc receives US Patent 11205772
The emergence of Ni-Zn into the market will allow customers the option of selecting a safe battery solution that is manufactured in the United States.”JOPLIN, MO, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Patent 11205772, titled “Zinc Electrode Manufacturing,” was granted on the second of December, 2021 to ZAF Energy Systems Inc. (ZAF), a developer of next-generation zinc battery technologies. The patent will expand ZAF’s IP portfolio to 13 United States patents and 15 overall.
This zinc anode manufacturing patent focuses on ZAF’s novel approach to a high speed and continuous manufacturing process for zinc-based electrodes. These electrodes have achieved very long life in deep discharge cycling, high power and charge acceptance, and are fully recyclable. The ability to fabricate zinc-based electrodes with the patented process will help advance the commercialization of more environmentally friendly battery technologies such as Nickel-Zinc (Ni-Zn). Long-life and robust zinc electrodes have been traditionally manufactured by slower hand driven processes, which have limited the Ni-Zn chemistry to small niche applications. However, with this breakthrough from ZAF, these electrodes will now be manufactured in a continuous, high-rate, and reliable process that will enable the adoption of the Ni-Zn chemistry into markets, such as telecom, industrial, stationary energy storage, and transportation.
Both industry and personal consumers will benefit immensely from being able to choose from a larger selection of battery technologies as the demand for batteries continues to grow. The emergence of Ni-Zn into the market will allow customers the option of selecting a safe battery solution that is manufactured in the United States and will reduce the demand on lithium, a critical material. According to Randy Moore, President and CEO of ZAF Energy Systems, “We have been validating the Ni-Zn chemistry with customers over the last 6 years with positive customer feedback. To meet the demand for these growing markets, this scaled manufacturing innovation is key to driving down costs and improving reliability. This process can be easily implemented on existing equipment offered from our partner, Wirz Manufacturing, and will now match the high-rate continuous process currently used with our nickel electrodes.”
About ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.
Incorporated in 2011 with locations in Joplin, Missouri and Bozeman, Montana, ZAF Energy Systems develops and commercializes next-generation zinc battery technologies that use sustainable materials that can be safely and easily recycled. Its breakthrough battery technologies include Nickel-Zinc, Lithium-Zinc, and Zinc-Air. ZAF’s primary and rechargeable batteries provide long-life and economical solutions in a safe package for a variety of applications. For more information, visit: www.zafsys.com
