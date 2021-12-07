Join Us to Help Winter Wonderland Take Shape in the Crossroads

For the past two years, including 2020 despite the pandemic, Winter Wonderland has provided safe holiday fun for the KC community.

Family-friendly fun at the annual holiday celebration organized by the Church of Scientology

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year, the Church of Scientology of Kansas City is hosting Winter Wonderland downtown. Santa’s cabins are under construction in the Crossroads Art District at 18th and Grand Boulevard.

Volunteers are invited to stop by and join the Church, local businesses and other community partners who are hard at work creating a safe place for families to enjoy the holidays.

As in past years, Winter Wonderland is free of charge—a gift to the community to brighten the season and put smiles on children’s faces.

More businesses and community groups than ever are volunteering their time, talent, materials and financial resources to bring Winter Wonderland together. Local performers are signing up to provide family entertainment and KC metro stores and businesses supporting the project include Home Depot, Lowes, Dry Deck Ceilings, Mo Solar Applications, Herc Rentals, The Black Dolphin, Tractor Supply Co., United in KC, and the C.O.R.E. Syndicate, with more joining the team each day. This year’s Wonderland is truly a community effort.

Winter Wonderland opens Saturday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Santa arrives at 3:30, the tree lights up at 5:30, and Wonderland stays open till 9 p.m. Festivities continue daily through Christmas Day.

“Winter Wonderland is a special place, where children can play, create cookies and arts and crafts, and enjoy holiday magic. Not even the cold weather can stop the fun,” says Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the KC Church of Scientology. “Nothing beats seeing the children as they visit Santa, take part in the many activities and have a great time.”

Hundreds of families are expected to come out to enjoy crafts and cookie decorating in Mrs. Claus’ Cabin, take family photos, enjoy live entertainment and visit Santa where they will receive a gift from Toys For Tots. Even in the height of the pandemic in December 2020, Winter Wonderland was open with all precautions for Covid safety followed to keep everyone safe and well. More than 400 toys were placed in children’s hands last year.

Anyone interested in helping with Winter Wonderland or wishing to perform, including church choirs and vocal and dance groups, should contact Natalia at (816) 753-6590 for details and scheduling.

Follow the Facebook page to learn more, check out the daily schedules and see pictures of all the fun, past and present.

For More Information on the community activities of the Church of Scientology Kansas City visit an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

Contact:

Bennette Seaman