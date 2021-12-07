Digital Therapeutics Market Tastes Success with Growth in Healthcare Industry with 20.6% CAGR by 2030

Digital Therapeutics Market

On the basis of product, the software segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardio Vascular Diseases (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorders” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Therapeutics Market by application, product type and sales channel: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $3,537.29 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,569.38 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in implementation of smartphones and tablets along with healthcare apps, surge in incidences of chronic diseases, and growth in need to control healthcare costs propel the growth of the global digital therapeutics market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in emerging economies and concerns regarding data privacy restrain the growth to certain extent. Conversely, emerging markets across developing countries are anticipated to usher a number of opportunities in the future.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

2MORROW, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc., Kaia Health, Livongo Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Voluntis, Inc., Welldoc, Inc. Other players operating in the digital therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline, Mango Health Inc., Veeva Systems, Healthmine Inc., Blue Mesa, Virta Health Corp, and Glooko Inc. among others.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The global market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, sales channel, and region. Based on application, the diabetes segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global market. In addition, the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the obesity segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. The report also involves segments including cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory disease, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorder, and others

Based on sales channel, the market is bifurcated into business to consumers and business to business. The business to consumers segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share. At the same time, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 21.3% in between 2019 to 2027.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Digital Therapeutics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Digital Therapeutics Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Digital Therapeutics Market growth.

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What is the market value of digital therapeutics Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What is the market value of digital therapeutics Market in 2020?

Q3. Which are the top companies hold the market share in digital therapeutics Market?

Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q5. What is the market value of digital therapeutics Market in 2020?

Q6. Which is base year calculated in the digital therapeutics Market report?

Q7. Does the digital therapeutics Market company is profiled in the report?

Q8. Which are the top companies hold the market share in digital therapeutics Market?

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

