Thriving Lane Releases Guide on Birth Trauma To Help New Mothers Find Healing
Women’s mental health specialists, Thriving Lane, release a comprehensive guide on birth trauma and encourage women who are struggling to seek therapy.ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thriving Lane, a women’s teletherapy center led by Dr. Shama Rathi, MD. And Dr. Sippra Laddha, MD, released a new guide on birth trauma and how holistic online therapy can help women find healing.
The guide explains that 50% of new mothers claim they have birth trauma, which is the physical or emotional distress women experience during and after childbirth. It is closely related to postpartum PTSD, which 9% of women who’ve gone through childbirth are diagnosed with.
Birth trauma happens when a woman experiences severe fear or trauma during childbirth. While there can be many reasons this experience can be traumatic, common risk factors include fetal distress, severe labor pains, inattentive hospital staff, unplanned C-section, preeclampsia, or stillbirth.
In the months following childbirth, new mothers may struggle to differentiate birth trauma or postpartum PTSD from the “baby blues” or other postnatal mood disorders, such as postpartum depression or postpartum anxiety.
While women can experience birth trauma and postpartum depression concurrently, their symptoms are different. Postpartum depression symptoms include feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, thoughts of self-harm, appetite changes, etc. It is often caused by dropping levels of estrogen and progesterone and is the most commonly diagnosed postpartum condition.
It is possible for women struggling with birth trauma to be misdiagnosed with postpartum depression as hospitals and doctors often screen for PPD but not other postnatal conditions. The guide from Thriving Lane lists the main symptoms of birth trauma, including:
• Intrusive thoughts
• Nightmares
• Avoidance behaviors
• Detachment
• Hypervigilance
• Anxiety
The guide urges that women who are experiencing birth trauma should seek therapy to help with their symptoms and find holistic healing. Birth trauma can negatively affect a mother’s relationship with her new baby, and untreated symptoms of PTSD can contribute to substance abuse, depression, chronic stress, anxiety, high blood pressure, and more.
Women’s mental health therapy can help women identify their triggers and develop healthy coping methods. Common therapies include psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, EMDR, and prolonged exposure therapy.
As part of a holistic mental health treatment, women are also encouraged to practice self-care by eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, practicing mindfulness, and spending time with loved ones.
Thriving Lane can help women who have symptoms of birth trauma with holistic, integrative teletherapy. Their service areas include Florida, Georgia, Alaska, Minnesota, and Nebraska. Women can schedule an online appointment with Dr. Rathi or Dr. Laddha by visiting the Thriving Lane website.
Shama Rathi
Thriving Lane
+1 347-830-7720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other