Statistical Research on Automotive Motors Market is Exhibit to Grow CAGR of 6.4% by 2027 | Commercial, Electric, Hybrid

Automotive Motors

India Automotive Motors Market to Witness Entry of More Advanced and Technologically Sophisticated Domestic As Well As Foreign Technologies

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive motors market is estimated to surpass US$ 43.80 Billion by 2027.

Automotive motor is the expression used for electrical motors and their components. The most important category is the passenger car category, where it is followed by production cars. Automotive motors market is segregated into different product classifications, product type, automotive system type, automotive application, geographic location and product specification. Product analysis is a key methodology in product planning and tracking to optimize market growth and profit margins. Safety also forms an important consideration in high-end engineering disciplines and thus it forms another segment in the automotive industry.

Passenger automobiles are segmented into four product types, namely - Running gear (turbans), Drive shafts (rear- drive trucks), Hormaceuticals/bacterial agents, and Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Automotive motors market is further segregated into product type based on applications. Safety motor sub-segment is likely to enjoy the largest market share within the forecast period due to rising awareness about enhanced safety features. However, automotive motors market is witnessing fast growth even in the current economic scenario.

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magna International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Valeo S.A., Mahle Group, Nidec Corporation, and Borgwarner Inc.

Detail Automotive Motors Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Motors Market, By Product Type:

DC Brushed Motors

DC Brushless Motors

Global Automotive Motors Market, By Application:

Performance Motors

Comfort Motors

Global Automotive Motors Market, By Vehicle Segment:

Passenger Cars (excluding electric vehicles)

Two/Three Wheelers(excluding electric vehicles)

Commercial Vehicles(excluding electric vehicles)

Sub-Segment

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial vehicles

Global Automotive Motors Market, By Electric Vehicle:

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

It is worth highlighting that in India, manufacturers of both passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles are increasingly adopting new advanced technology for improved productivity and cutting down on cost. It is therefore expected that in the near future, the automotive-motorport segment in India automotive motors market would witness the entry of more advanced and technologically sophisticated domestic as well as foreign technologies. The emerging emergence of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and high profile car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra have contributed to the surge in electric vehicle (EV) demand in India.

Africa too has emerged as one of the fastest growing automotive motors markets. In this respect, Africa has a lot to offer for both domestic and international automobiles demand. In terms of size, Africa's automotive markets continue to grow at a very high rate. The increasing levels of population in the continent as well as better infrastructure have led to better utilization of available land and therefore improving the profit margins for manufacturers. Africa is emerging as one of the major growth areas for the coming years in the automotive motors market report.

