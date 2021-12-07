The barked project releases bark images of the world’s ancient, majestic trees
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today barked project founder Robert Ouellette announced the organization is releasing a collection of its unique bark images for free. “In a year with unprecedented destruction of the world’s remaining virgin forests, the barked images document the life and legacy of ancient trees,” Ouellette said. “We hope these images will inspire people to join our mission of rewilding the earth.” The images can be downloaded at www.barked.info
The barked project offers an intimate, close-up look at some of the world’s majestic trees. Trees are the planet’s oldest living creatures and every one is unique. Their beauty inspires us. Their presence sustains our well-being. Imagine a world without them. Tragically, many are threatened with extinction. These images conserve their legacy in a time of massive change.
About the barked project
Barked founder Robert Ouellette travels the globe documenting these ancient trees. Using high-resolution digital cameras, he photographs a cylindrical section of a majestic tree's trunk. Where possible the entire girth of the tree is documented. The resulting images are woven together seamlessly and then flattened into a two-dimensional image. Depending on the size of the tree, the complete, unrolled images can be ten or more metres long. The pictures are stunning to look at but they also capture a tree's character, environment, life, and history. Art meets science.
Our mission is to raise global awareness about the beauty and fragility of these living treasures and rewild the earth.
For more information, please contact founder Robert Ouellette at robert@barked.info or call 416.826.1759.
Visit www.barked.info for comprehensive details.
