Automotive Embedded Systems Market is Estimated to Surpass US$ 40.85 Billion by 2027 | Panasonic, Toshiba, Denso, Delphi

Automotive Embedded Systems

Automotive Embedded Systems Market Growth Driven by the Rising Trend of Vehicle Electrification

December 7, 2021

The global Automotive Embedded Systems market is estimated to account for US$ 40.85 Billion by 2027

An automotive embedded system is an electronic/computer system designed to control, access the data in electronics based systems installed in vehicles. Nowadays the usage of embedded systems in the automotive industry is widespread. The most used embedded system in a vehicle includes telematics, airbag, adaptive cruise control, traction control, climate control, navigation systems, parking system, emission control system, anti-lock braking system, radio, collision sensors, in-vehicle entertainment system, etc.

An embedded system is designed to run on its own without human intervention. The system is designed to provide rugged operating ranges, low power consumption, and low per-unit cost. The increased demand for smarter and power-efficient automobiles has created the need for embedded systems in the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global automotive embedded systems market are Johnson Electric, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Harman International, Infineon Technologies AG, Continental, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Delphi Automotive LLP, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Product Type:

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Component:

Sensors

Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Transceivers

Integrated Circuits

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Vehicle Type:

Internal Combustion Engines (Diesel and Gasoline Vehicles)

Electric Vehicles (BEV, HEV, and PHEV)

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Application:

Electricals and Electronics

Infotainment and Telematics

Powertrain and Chassis

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for electric vehicles around the world is expected to augment the growth of the automotive embedded systems market during the forecast period. Embedded systems are widely used in electric vehicles to reduce pollution and enhance efficiency. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there could be 230 million electric vehicles worldwide by 2030 if governments agree to encourage the production of low-carbon vehicles to stay within global climate targets.

Moreover, rising CO2 emission, increasing global warming, increasing fuel prices, and scarcity of conventional fuels are some major factors expected to propel the growth of the automotive embedded systems market. For instance, the European Union (EU) implemented mandatory fleet wide average CO2 standards, introduced under Regulation (EC) 443/2009, to achieve goal of 95 grams carbon dioxide/km, measured in NEDC, by 2021.

