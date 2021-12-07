3D Printing in Jewellery Market 2021 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2028 : Arlette Gold, Argen Corp.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

North America is expected to hold the major share in the global 3D printing in the Jewellery market in the near future due to the strong presence of key players in the region. NERVOUS SYSTEM, Arlette Gold, and Shapeways, Inc. are some of the key manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the high demand for designer Jewellery in the region coupled with the expansion of the online shopping platform is further projected to foster the growth of the market in the region.

3D Printing in jewellery enables the manufacturer to create unique designs that are virtually impossible to replicate from another piece of material. 3D Printing in jewellery is used to produce ornamental items such as rings, necklaces, and pendants. There are a variety of different materials that can be used with 3D printing in jewellery to create a range of different accessories. The different types of material that can be used with the 3D printing process include brass, silver, gold, titanium, ceramic, fiberglass, and even wood. Thus, using this process enable to create of a range of different designs.

· In January 2020, D Systems has launched a new Figure 4 production system dedicated specifically to the Jewellery market. The machine—called the Figure 4 Jewellery—offers high-speed printing as well as high precision and fine feature detail capabilities

· In February 2020, Mango launches 3D Jewellery Capsule. The Mango design proposal consists of 90% sustainable materials, combining, for example, birch, PLA, terracotta, plastics of biodegradable vegetable origin, woods, and ceramics

· In January 2019, Prodways Group announces Solidscape Inc., a Prodways Group company specialized in the production of high-precision 3D printers and materials for the manufacturing of high-end and custom Jewellery, launches the SolidscapeDL, its first high-precision resins production 3D printer

Major Key players in this Market:

· Arlette Gold

· Imaginarium

· NERVOUS SYSTEM INC.

· Shapeways Inc.

· 3D Systems Inc.

· Argen Corp.

· Asiga

· DWS

· Autodesk Inc.

· AmericanPearl.com Inc.

· GUY&MAX

Increasing disposable income and changing fashion trends around the globe are contributing to the growth of 3D printing in the Jewellery market. The adoption of technologies such as laser technology, CAD (computer-aided-design), and induction technology among manufacturers of Jewellery is augmenting the growth of the market. Expanding the e-commerce industry due to penetration of the internet is again driving the growth of 3D printing in the Jewellery market as jewelers are selling their jewels directly to the consumer through e-commerce platforms. The increasing usage of smartphone and growing trust in online retail and faster shipping services is further anticipated to accelerate the growth of the 3D printing in the Jewellery market.

Regional Classification

The 3D Printing in Jewellery market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the 3D Printing in Jewellery market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

