South America Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market to Grow with a CAGR of 11.8% During 2020-2028; Market to Grow on Account of Growing Demand for Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgical Procedures

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in the year 2019, the top 5 nonsurgical procedures around the globe were botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, and photo rejuvenation, recording 6271488, 4315859, 1042951, 462769, and 391415 procedures respectively. Moreover, amongst women, these top 5 nonsurgical procedures recorded 5429754, 3823475, 929328, 386064, and 347305 procedures respectively. Alternatively, amongst men, the top 5 nonsurgical procedures were botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, and micro-ablative resurfacing, recording 841735, 492384, 113622, 76705, and 48463 procedures respectively. The statistics also stated that out of the total surgical procedures performed worldwide, which was registered to 11363569 procedures in the year 2019, Brazil registered to be the country performing the most numbers of surgical procedures with 1493673 procedures.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “ South America Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market ” which provides a detailed analysis of the strategies implemented by the key players during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The report also includes insights on the latest trends, opportunities, and drivers that are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Cosmetic surgical procedures are quite common in the whole of South America, especially in nations, such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and others, owing to the emerging trends of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, and the rise in awareness amongst the end-users for the availability of advanced aesthetic procedures. The ISAPS, in its statistics, also stated that the total number of aesthetic or cosmetic procedures performed in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia in the year 2019 was 2565675, 1200464, 425821, and 413512 procedures respectively. The rise in awareness amongst individuals for such procedures, along with the increasing advancements in medical technologies, and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the South America hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market. The market garnered a revenue of USD 321008.2 Thousand in the year 2017 and is further expected to reach USD 1028419 Thousand by the end of 2028, by growing with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The South America hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is segmented by country into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and the Rest of South America. Out of these, the market in Brazil registered the largest market revenue of USD 145095.7 Thousand in the year 2017 and is further expected to hold the highest market share and touch revenue of USD 404168.7 Thousand by the end of 2028. The market in the country is further projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Argentina is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period and further attain revenue of USD 73076.8 Thousand by the end of 2021.

The South America hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is segmented on the basis of product type into monophasic and biphasic. Out of these segments, the biphasic segment is expected to garner the largest market revenue by the end of 2028. The monophasic segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into scar treatment, wrinkles treatment, lip augmentation, cheek augmentation, chin augmentation, restoration of volume, and rhinoplasty. Out of these, the wrinkles treatment segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and further touch revenue of USD 310078.1 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 104324.9 Thousand in the year 2017. The segment is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Moreover, the chin augmentation segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The South America hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is also segmented by composition, distribution channel, and by end user.

South America Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market, Segmentation by Composition

With Lidocaine

Without Lidocaine

South America Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

South America Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the South America hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market that are included in our report are Merz Pharma, HUGEL, Inc., TEOXANE SA, Allergan, Galderma, LG Chem, Sinclair Pharma, Medytox, and others.

