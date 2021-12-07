Electrical Steel Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 70 Billion by 2031
Non-grain oriented electrical steel is anticipated to reign supreme, while grain oriented steel demand will proliferate at approximately 6% CAGR by 2021-end.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electrical steel market is forecast to exhibit an annual growth of over 5% in 2021, expected to surpass US$ 37 Billion by the end of 2021.
Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- reckons electrical steel sales to surpass a valuation of US$70 Billion by 2031.
The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Electrical Steel.
Segmental Overview
By Product Type:
Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel
Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel
By Application:
Electric Steel for Inductors
Electric Steel for Motors
Electric Steel for Transformers
By End Use:
Electrical Steel for Automobiles
Electrical Steel for Manufacturing
Electrical Steel for Energy Generation
Electrical Steel for Household Appliances
Electrical Steel for Other End Uses
How is the Automobile Industry fueling Demand for Electrical Steel?
For decades, innovative plastics and polymer composites have contributed to the enhancement of car aesthetics, usefulness, and safety while decreasing vehicle weight and providing greater value to customers.
Automobiles are manufactured from a variety of materials. Steel, aluminum, magnesium, copper, polymers, and carbon fibers are the primary materials used in the manufacture of automobiles, parts, and components.
How Lucrative is the U.S Electrical Steel Landscape?
From 2021 to 2031, demand for electrical steel in the U.S is predicted to increase at a roughly 5% CAGR. In terms of production and consumption by various end use industries, the U.S has emerged as a market leader in this industry.
Extensive uptake in the automotive sector is projected to majorly stimulate demand, concluded Fact.MR. Also, as per the American Iron and Steel Institute, domestic raw steel production reached 1.8 million net tons in July 2021.
