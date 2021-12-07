Submit Release
NASDAQ: MTCH Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Match Group Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH).

Investors, who purchased shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) prior to November 2018 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: MTCH shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On October 3, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Match Group Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions, that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 14, 2020, an amended complaint was filed and on June 12, 2020, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.

On March 26, 2021, the Court granted the Defendants' Motion to Dismiss with leave to amend.

On April 23, 2021, a second amended complaint was filed and on May 20, 2021, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the second amended Complaint.

On November 19, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.

Those who purchased NASDAQ: MTCH shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

ABOUT:
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 


