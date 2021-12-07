Foley Catheters Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 5.9% through 2031
The global foley catheter market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study by Fact.MR on the foley catheters market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering foley catheters.
The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the foley catheters market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.
Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4654
Key Segments Covered
Type
2-way Foley Catheters
3-way Foley Catheters
4-way Foley Catheters
Material
Latex Foley Catheters
Silicone Foley Catheters
End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Long-term Care Centers
Others
The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Foley Catheters.
Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4654
How is Rising Prevalence of Urological Diseases Spurring Adoption?
Rising incidences of urethral obstructions, benign prostate hyperplasia, and other urinary problems caused by a poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, and lack of exercise in patients ranging from adults to the elderly.
Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15-25 percent of hospitalized patients receive a foley catheter each year. Similarly, 5-10% of nursing home residents (about 75,000 to 150,000 people) require foley catheters.
What Supports Increasing Foley Catheters in the U.S.?
The U.S market for foley catheters is developing rapidly due to factors such as a high prevalence of diseases, a growing geriatric population, the availability of sophisticated interventional products (including urinary catheters), and an increase in surgical procedures conducted in the region.
It is expected to reach a value of US$ 726 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.8%. According to projections put forth by Fact.MR, foley catheters revenue in the U.S surpassed 1/3rd of the global market share in 2020. The regional market is also driven by the growing occurrence of targeted diseases, such as urinary retention, bladder obstruction, benign prostatic hyperplasia and bladder cancers.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Foley Catheters Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR offers detailed analysis of the factors influencing the sales prospect across key segments. Foley Catheters category analysis provides deep insights into customer experiences, emerging trends and growth drivers. The vital information highlighted in this section will enable market players to make timely business decision to gain competitive advantage.
Foley Catheters Manufacturing trend analysis: A key aspect of the study is comprehensive Foley Catheters manufacturing trend analysis. These insights provide vital information on how market players are coping with latest trends that are prevailing in the market.
Innovation and acquisition activity in Foley Catheters: The report highlights in detail the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted manufacturers in order to gain a competitive edge in Foley Catheters market. Adoption of various technologies are being discussed in detail.
Some of the Foley Catheters Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:
Details regarding latest innovations and development in Foley Catheters and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Foley Catheters Market .
Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Foley Catheters market Size.
Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Foley Catheters Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Foley Catheters Market during the forecast period.
To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Foley Catheters Market, Buy Now:-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4654
After reading the Market insights of Foley Catheters Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Foley Catheters market revenue.
Study the growth outlook of Foley Catheters market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Foley Catheters market.
Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Foley Catheters Market Players.
Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR: -https://www.biospace.com/article/medical-education-market-flourishing-on-the-back-of-on-line-mode-of-education-fact-mr/
Key Takeaways of Foley Catheter Market Study
2-way catheters are anticipated to hold a major chunk of the foley catheter market share, comprising more than three-quarters of the total market. Greater flexibility, long-term usage and easy drainage of urine are attributed as key drivers behind the segment’s growth.
Latex-based catheters shall find maximum usage among urologists during the forecast period. This is because latex catheters are coated with hydrogel silicone, silicone elastomer and PTFE teflon material which reduce urethral irritation and encrustations. They also lower surface friction and improve patient comfort. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8%.
However, Silicone-based catheters are set to be leveraged, owing to their longevity and reduced risk of urinary tract infections when inserted. The segment is expected to register an impressive CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
North America is expected to retain market hegemony with respect to foley catheters. Increased prevalence of diseases like Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) is expected to drive market expansion. The region is set to account for almost half of the total foley catheters market.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape
Minimally Invasive Surgery Market-https://www.factmr.com/report/minimally-invasive-surgery-market
Sterile Vials Market- https://www.factmr.com/report/sterile-vials-market
Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market- https://www.factmr.com/report/5281/radiation-proctitis-treatment-market
Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+91 99226 99448
email us here