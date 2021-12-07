Dental Suture Market Is Projected to Be Around US$ 441.0 Mn With Healthy CAGR of 6.3% by 2028

In the practice of dentistry, sutures in dentistry refer to the types of adhesive tapes used to seal the teeth

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the practice of dentistry, sutures in dentistry refer to the types of adhesive tapes used to seal the teeth and prevent them from being damaged by tooth decay or other factors. There are two different types of sutures available for use in dentistry. One is the non-absorbable suture and the other is the absorbable suture. Non absorbable sutures are usually used for dental implants or tooth crowns. The reason a patient requires suture in dentistry can be down to a combination of reasons: the tooth may have been damaged by some underlying condition, the pulp of the tooth may have died, the tooth may have been extracted and the area around the tooth may have been infected with bacteria.

The global dental suture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 287.6 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global dental suture market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2018, Sutrue Ltd., a medical device startup, developed two new handheld, automated 3D printed suture stitching devices which help to prevent needle injuries.

Global Dental Suture Market: Drivers

High prevalence of tooth loss is expected to propel growth of the global dental suture market over the forecast period. For instance, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June 2020, the prevalence of tooth loss in the U.S. among geriatric population was 12.9%.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, the geriatric population in China is expected to reach 246,986 thousands in 2030 from 164,487 thousands in 2019.

Segmentation

On the basis of region, the global dental suture market is segmented into:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

On the basis of product type, the global dental suture market is segmented into:

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

On the basis of material type, the global dental suture market is segmented into:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of technique type, the global dental suture market is segmented into:

Mattress Sutures

Crisscross Sutures

Interrupted Simple Sutures

Continuous Simple Sutures

On the basis of end user, the global dental suture market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Market Trends:

The global dental suture market in North America is driven by high prevalence of oral cancer in the region. For instance, the Oral Cancer Foundation estimated around 53,000 cases of oral cancer in the U.S. in 2019.

Government funding for early oral cancer detection is expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in September 2020, researchers from Case Western Reserve University received US$ 420,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a device for early oral cancer detection.

Global Dental Suture Market – Restraints

Drawbacks related to the use of few types of dental sutures is expected to limit growth of the dental suture market. For instance, according to an article published by the Global journal of Otolaryngology in November 2017, in case of a continuous simple suture, if the suture is cut at a point there is a high risk of opening of the suture along the whole length of the wound which may result in delayed wound healing.

Global Dental Suture Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global dental suture market include, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc., Assut Europe, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DemeTech Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Ergon Sutramed S.r.l., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC., Implacore.pl, KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.S, Lux Sutures, Osteogenics Biomedical, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Ltd., Shandong Sinorgmed Co., and Sutumed.

