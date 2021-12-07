Electroplating Market Poised to Grow at Highest Revenue Till 2027 | Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Interplex Holdings pvt

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electroplating is a metal finishing technique that is widely employed in a variety of industries to improve the appearance of metal surfaces. The process of electroplating, also known as electro-deposition, includes the deposition of materials using an electric current, resulting in a thin layer of metal being deposited on the workpiece's surface. Objects' physical attributes are mostly altered using this method. Electroplating improves wear resistance, improves visual appeal, protects against corrosion, and increases product thickness. Electroplating's key end-user industries are automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & military, jewellery, and machinery parts & components.

The global electroplating market is projected to reach US$ 21.9 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Market Opportunities

Over the forecast period, the market for electroplating is expected to rise due to the increasing adoption of safer alternative and waste management practises. The electroplating industry is one of the most polluting sectors, releasing dangerous substances into the environment. To address this issue, the manufacturer is using green chemicals, reducing waste, and using cleaner technology. For example, trivalent chromium plating is a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to the increasingly used hexavalent chromium plating process. As a result, increased use of environmentally friendly technologies is likely to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The rising popularity of electro-less nickel plating is expected to hamper the market growth of electroplating over the forecast period. Electro-less nickel plating is an environment-friendly auto-catalytic advanced technique which widely adopted as a preferred alternative over electroplating for improved hardness, corrosion resistance, and friction resistance across many industrial applications. Moreover, the electro-less nickel plating dose does not require any type of equipment and batteries. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth of electroplating over the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Section

Key players active in the market are Allied Finishing Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., Kuntz Electroplating Market Inc., Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing, Roy Metal Finishing, Sharretts plating Co. Inc., J & N Metal Products LLC, and Bajaj Electroplaters

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global electroplating market size (US$ Billion), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2019 – 2027), considering 2018 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global electroplating market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

