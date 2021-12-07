Root Beer Market Growth Scenario, Industry Size, Share Analysis, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Global Forecasts

Root Beer Market

Root Beer Market is segmented based on by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Root beer is a beverage brewed from different roots of sassafras tree or the vine of sarsaparilla. It is made at home as a medicinal beverage. The primary ingredients used to make root beers include anise, sugar, liquorice root, sarsaparilla, and sassafras extract. Vanilla is used to make root beers creamy; sarsaparilla is added to make the root beers bitter; and wintergreen is added for a minty flavor. Root beers can be carbonated and non-carbonated. Modern root beers are carbonated soft drinks and usually foamy and soft. Increase in disposable income among the working population allows the consumer to go out more to bars and restaurant and expend more on drinks. Moreover, consumers are ready to pay more on premium root beers. The ever-increasing population, increase in number of restaurants, bars, rise in adoption of western culture, and easy-going rules and regulations related to the operation of beer market, and preference for beverages are some of the major drivers for the root beer market.

The want for new and innovative flavored root beers among the consumers is the major factor that drives the growth of the root beer market. Root beers have a fine balance between strong root spiciness and flavored creaminess. Root beers are available in various flavors. Moreover, the unique flavors have made it one of the most popular beverages among the consumers. Furthermore, increase in sweeter tastes also driven the growth of the root beer market. However, due to the presence of number of small and large vendors, the root beer market appears to be highly fragmented. Moreover, consumer’s tastes, nationality, and economic conditions are some of the other factors that limit the performance of the root beer market. In addition, quick adoption of western culture & lifestyle has largely influenced the drinking habits of Asian region. Moreover, teenagers are more inclined toward alcoholic beverages and prefer beer over other alcoholic drinks. This fact also propels the growth of the root beer market. Furthermore, there are plethora of root beer flavors to attract large consumer base, which creates opportunities for the root beer market.

The root beer market is segmented based on type, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. By form it is classified into carbonated and non-carbonated. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty liquor stores, bar & nightclubs online, others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Craft, A&W Restaurants, Sage Mixology company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Crazy Uncle, Mill Street Brew Hall, Seagram, Rhineland Brewing Co., and Best Damn Brewing Co. etc.

Key Benefits for stakeholders:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the root beer market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier?buyer network.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the root beer industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes revenue generated from the sales of root beer and related products and the market forecast across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes the market analysis at regional as well as the global level, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Market segments

Product Type

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

By Form

Carbonated

Non-carbonated

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Liquor Stores

Bar & Nightclubs

Online

Others

