E-bike Market Growth (CAGR of 10.4%) 2021-2028 : Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Industry Opportunities

E-bike Market

Emerging E-bike Market Witness Robust Sales with Increasing Investing in E-bike Infrastructure

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "E-bike Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global e-bike market was valued at US$ 18,223.4 Mn, in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.4% for the period 2021-2028

Electric bikes are one of the trendy, eco-friendly, versatile, and a flexible mode of transport. Consumers consider e-bikes as an ideal alternative for public transports, scooters, and cars. These bikes help in avoiding traffic congestion, owing to compact size and associated with several health benefits which is anticipated to increase its popularity across the globe.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2773

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global E-bike Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global E-bike Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide E-bike Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

· Giant Bicycles

· AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD

· Accell Group

· WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO. LTD.

· Trek Bicycle Corporation

· Fuji-ta Bicycle Co. Ltd.

· GenZe by Mahindra

· BionX International Corporation

· ProdecoTech

· goldenwheelgroup.com

· Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd. (SUNRA)

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the E-bike industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2773

E-Bike Market Segmentation:

By Type

· Mountain Bike

· Road Bike

· City Bike

· Cargo Bike

· Others

By Battery Type

· Lead Acid

· Nickel-cadmium

· Nickel-metal Hydride

· Lithium-ion

By Motor

· Hub Motor

· Mid Motor

By Operation Mode

· Battery/Peddle Operated

· Throttle Operated

By Region

· North America

· Europe

· Latin America

· Asia Pacific

· Middle East & Africa

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the E-bike market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global E-Bike Market:

· Several supportive government initiatives are expected to boost the sales of e-bikes across the globe. For instance, in June 2019 the Indian Government announced to reduce the GST (good and services tax) on e-vehicles from 12% to 5% to promote the adoption of e-vehicles. This is expected to create ample opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

· For instance, Sanyo (Japan) holds ownership of two solar parking lots in Tokyo where more than 100 e-bikes can be recharged. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements is expected to fuel the growth of e-bikes. Furthermore, in 2017, Bikeep, one of the leading companies in bike parking systems and commercial bike racks launched smart bicycle rack for electric bicycle charging.

· By battery type, lithium-ion is expected to be the dominant segment throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to declining price and eco-friendly properties of these bikes.

· By motor type, mid motor segment is anticipated to witness fasted growth during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The mid motor offers several benefits such as seamless integration with bike frames, compact size, lighter weight, and so on which is anticipated to boost the demand for these motors significantly.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2773

About Coherent Market Insights:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.