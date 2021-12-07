Credico Hosts Small Business Awards in Las Vegas
The US's largest field marketing specialist, Credico, hosted a small business awards event at the prestigious MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas on November 4th–7th.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President of Credico, Jesse Young, and Founder and Chairman, Antoine Nohra, were delighted to present more than 130 awards in total to incredibly deserving small businesses from all over the US.
About Credico: https://www.credico.com/
The three-day retreat consisted of workshops for business growth, awards, and lunches where all businesses invited could network and learn from each other.
A number of the top independent sales company leaders were chosen as keynote speakers and to present the awards to celebrated individuals for their business achievements throughout the past year. The event is by invitation only, and was set for the best business owners and their partners in the industry.
Debbie Shaw, Director of Client Services and the host of this year’s event, said, "At Credico, we love to make these awards an educational experience as well as celebratory for these small businesses. The workshops offered advice on scaling their business covering topics such as attracting new talent, how to drive sales, and how to promote and market their business effectively."
Credico is an established, independent field marketing agency that offers outsourced direct sales and marketing solutions across the US. With a network of offices across some of the largest cities, the agency provides industry knowledge and expertise to a wide range of innovative industries and business sectors. Credico specializes in customer acquisition and retention services, working with clients to help them increase customer loyalty through face-to-face interactions and personalized marketing solutions.
Another spokesman for Credico also said, "In our industry, the only way to succeed is together! This is why the Credico makes sure to bring forward those who deserve recognition and praise for their work. It was amazing to reconnect and celebrate with US ISOs, our clients, and colleagues. Since the onset of the pandemic, this was our first opportunity to meet and interact in person."
Credico is about more than sales numbers and global offices. We believe that having a strong moral compass is key to everything we do. Our values affect not just who we are today, but who we'll be tomorrow.
Debbie Shaw
Credico
1244573150 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn