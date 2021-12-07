Virtus Group announces partnership with Datar Cancer Genetics for personalized precision oncology solutions in Kuwait
KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics has announced its collaboration with Virtus Health Partners to advance and offer innovative personalized precision oncology-based solutions in Kuwait. Datar Cancer Genetics has been at the forefront in developing greater insight into the cancer ecosystem and offering its innovative products based on molecular and cell analysis to clinicians and patients globally.
"We are delighted to partner with the Virtus group and extend our innovative genomic solutions to patients. Our passion and commitment to deliver personalized genomic-based cancer solutions for cancer screening, diagnosis and management provides an unparalleled range of blood-based diagnostics for clinicians and patients", said Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director, Datar Cancer Genetics. "This partnership will focus on advancing the utility of cancer genomics amongst the clinical community across Kuwait. Our cancer screening portfolio offers a new paradigm in multi-cancer detection and will aid prioritization into standardized clinical pathways. The Covid pandemic has resulted in new and heightened challenges for the healthcare ecosystem, and our non-invasive, blood-based genomic portfolio could offer great benefit to clinicians and patients.”
“Improvements to the health system as a whole cannot be effected in a vacuum and must necessarily consider the partnership between both the public and private sector” said Dr Ibrahim Al AbdelHadi, Principal, Virtus Health Partners. “With our partnership with Datar Cancer Genetics, we aspire to deliver a paradigm shift in oncology services in Kuwait and the region in the context of personalized and precision molecular diagnostics and provide patients and their doctors access to the most advanced tools.”
About Virtus Holding
Virtus Holding, established in Kuwait in 1977, is a multi-enterprise operation, engaged in trade and service of a wide range of products in Health, Science, Education and Information Technology in the Middle East. Virtus Holding’s mission is to deliver exemplary healthcare for a diverse society leveraging the resources of both the public and private sector working together with international partnerships in a transformative healthcare delivery model.
Contact Virtus Holding at TMathew@VirtusKuwait.com or http://virtusholding.com
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research corporation specializing in non-invasive techniques for better screening, diagnosis, and management of cancer. Datar Cancer Genetics has a College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited molecular genomic facility at India with a staff strength over 220. Datar Cancer Genetic also has a state-of-the-art lab facility in the United Kingdom. Our team of scientists, clinicians and experts, based out of the United Kingdom, Germany and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management.
Media Contact
Mr. Thomas Mathew
TMathew@VirtusKuwait.com
http://virtusholding.com
Dr Vineet Datta
drvineetdatta@datarpgx.com
www.datarpgx.com
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service with press release distribution to media in Arab World, Middle East and Africa (MENA).
Dr Vineet Datta
"We are delighted to partner with the Virtus group and extend our innovative genomic solutions to patients. Our passion and commitment to deliver personalized genomic-based cancer solutions for cancer screening, diagnosis and management provides an unparalleled range of blood-based diagnostics for clinicians and patients", said Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director, Datar Cancer Genetics. "This partnership will focus on advancing the utility of cancer genomics amongst the clinical community across Kuwait. Our cancer screening portfolio offers a new paradigm in multi-cancer detection and will aid prioritization into standardized clinical pathways. The Covid pandemic has resulted in new and heightened challenges for the healthcare ecosystem, and our non-invasive, blood-based genomic portfolio could offer great benefit to clinicians and patients.”
“Improvements to the health system as a whole cannot be effected in a vacuum and must necessarily consider the partnership between both the public and private sector” said Dr Ibrahim Al AbdelHadi, Principal, Virtus Health Partners. “With our partnership with Datar Cancer Genetics, we aspire to deliver a paradigm shift in oncology services in Kuwait and the region in the context of personalized and precision molecular diagnostics and provide patients and their doctors access to the most advanced tools.”
About Virtus Holding
Virtus Holding, established in Kuwait in 1977, is a multi-enterprise operation, engaged in trade and service of a wide range of products in Health, Science, Education and Information Technology in the Middle East. Virtus Holding’s mission is to deliver exemplary healthcare for a diverse society leveraging the resources of both the public and private sector working together with international partnerships in a transformative healthcare delivery model.
Contact Virtus Holding at TMathew@VirtusKuwait.com or http://virtusholding.com
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research corporation specializing in non-invasive techniques for better screening, diagnosis, and management of cancer. Datar Cancer Genetics has a College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited molecular genomic facility at India with a staff strength over 220. Datar Cancer Genetic also has a state-of-the-art lab facility in the United Kingdom. Our team of scientists, clinicians and experts, based out of the United Kingdom, Germany and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management.
Media Contact
Mr. Thomas Mathew
TMathew@VirtusKuwait.com
http://virtusholding.com
Dr Vineet Datta
drvineetdatta@datarpgx.com
www.datarpgx.com
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service with press release distribution to media in Arab World, Middle East and Africa (MENA).
Dr Vineet Datta
Datar Cancer Genetics
email us here