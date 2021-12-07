Projector Screen Market Size Worth US$ 13503.98 Million By 2027 | CAGR 9.6%: The Insight Partners

Growing Demand for Cinema Projector Screens in Developing Nations Fuels Market Growth by 2020 to 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Projector Screen Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Fixed Frame, Tripod, Folding Frame, Floor Rising/Pull Up, Electric, Manual, Others); End User (Education, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Commercial, Personal, Others),” the market was valued at US$ 6.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13.50 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage: Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 7327.96 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by: US$ 13503.98 Million by 2027

Growth rate: CAGR of 9.6% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Base Year: 2020

No. of Pages: 153

No. Tables: 59

No. of Charts & Figures: 77

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Type and End User

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The global projector screen market has been analyzed based on historical, current, and future trends in the countries across the global region. Increasing adoption of digital technologies in developed as well as developing nations is the key factor propelling the market growth. Projector screens are continuously supporting virtual operations, analysis, and communication of businesses; thus, it has major adoption ratio in offices of each industry. There is an immense growth in the projector market; hence, each country would witness the launch of more enhanced projector screens technology offering high quality projection and advanced portable projectors.

As residential customers are identifying the potential of projector screen, the market players are focused to develop short distance projection screen technologies. The COVID-19 further supplemented the market growth in residential sector as customers are demanding large screens to experience cinema and other shows at home. Besides, growing demand from commercial segment, such as restaurants, sport bars, and shopping malls is pressurizing projector screen manufacturers to improve offering suitable for particular location. Companies operating in the market adopt various marketing strategies, such as new product developments, partnerships, and acquisitions, to optimize their existing offerings and expand their portfolio to target a significant number of customers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Projector Screen Market

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, several business organizations have been pushed to reduce their operations owing to lockdowns announced by several governments worldwide. Though the impacts on diverse businesses are well-known, the technology sector is also facing the largest disruption in recent remembrance. The lockdown announced by various governments across the globe resulted in temporary shutdown of offices, schools, cinema halls, manufacturing plants, and venues. This had negatively impacted the projector screen market. However, as people are maintaining social distancing by staying at homes, the demand for projector screens by the personal segment is witnessing growth.

Growing Demand for Cinema Projector Screens in Developing Nations Fuels Market Growth

The projector screens are getting more demand from the developing nations owing to low-cost and growing digitalization. Companies, schools, governments, and other sectors are transforming their operation into digital platform and adapting new digital technologies such as projectors smartphones, tablets and other advanced systems. Increasing digitalization in developing nations creates opportunity for the market players to introduce their products into media and entertainment, corporate, and education sectors. The increasing number of movie theaters in developing nations such as China and India create opportunity for new projector screen installations.

For instance, in July, 2019, IMAX China and South Korean cinema chain CGV formed partnership to roll out 40 new theatres across China. The cinemas are built using IMAX’s new laser projector technology for brighter and sharper resolution. Similarly, in December 2018, PVR, an Indian cinema company announced the installation of 150 screens using Barco cinema projectors in India. Such growing cinema industry in developing nation is driving the growth of the market.

Projector Screen Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Barco NV, Custom Display Solutions, Inc., Draper, Inc., Elite Screens Inc., Glimm Display, LEGRAND AV INC., Seiko Epson Corporation (Seiko Group), SnapAV, Stewart Filmscreen, and Grandview Crystal Screen Co.Ltd are among the key players in the global Projector Screen market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2020, Barco NV announced that Collins Aerospace had chosen Barco FS40-4K MKII projectors for a prestigious, international advanced jet trainer program.

In 2020, Glimm Display has received the order for a big roll out in Casinos in the UK for window projections. The size of the window is bigger than 100 inches (180 x 280 cm).

