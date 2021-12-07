Dental Compressor Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Kaeser Dental, Ritter Dental USA, Mestra
SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Compressor Market
Overview:
Dental compressors are used for pressurizing atmospheric air in many dental procedures. The quality of inlet air and air inside compressor decides the quality of compressed air. In order to reduce the moisture, most dental compressors use a dryer. Dental compressors’ heads come with one or more pistons designed for eliminating heat, hence a good quality material is required to build these compressor heads. Antifriction coatings such as Teflon are used on pistons to make is more durable.
Drivers:
Moreover, factors such as increasing cases of gum diseases and oral health problems due to unhealthy habits such as smoking and chewing tobacco, as well as increasing geriatric population are expected to boost growth of the global dental compressor market. For instance, in 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 90% of population aging 20 and above experience cavities and gum disease affected 4 to 6% of adults in the U.S.
Moreover, increasing use of devices such as dental lubricated compressors in developing countries due to its qualities such as high durability and low maintenance is expected to propel growth of the global dental compressor market.
Growing awareness among people across the world regarding oral health and its importance is also expected to fuel growth of the global dental compressor market.
Market taxonomy:
By Dryer Type;
Desiccant Dryer
Membrane Dryer
Refrigerated Dryer
By Product Type;
Dental Lubricated Compressors
Dental Oil-free Compressors
By Application;
Scalers
Handpieces
Chair Valves
Regional analysis:
Dental compressor market is regionally divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Among regions, North America is expected to witness robust growth in the dental compressor market followed by Europe, owing to rising cases of oral diseases and increasing awareness in people about oral health driving the demand for dental procedures like crowning, bonding, capping and filling.
Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the dental compressor market over the forecast period due to growing cases of dental complications and increasing investment in healthcare.
Major Players:
Key players functioning in the market of dental compressor include, Ritter Dental USA, Mestra DentalEZ Inc., Tech West Inc., Kaeser Dental, Diplomat Dental s.r.o., Air Techniques, Foshan Coredeep Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., and Ganatus Dental Equipment.
