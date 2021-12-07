Hospital Beds Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Invacare Corporation
Hospital beds are a standard feature in any hospital. They provide the basic necessities to the patients.
Hospital beds are a standard feature in any hospital. They provide the basic necessities to the patients. However, as time goes by, they lose their utility because of misuse and abuse by healthcare professionals. Nowadays, there are more options available in the market that helps in improving the functionality of hospital beds. In addition, these innovative pieces of furniture also look very attractive while complementing the overall decor of a hospital.
A hospital bed or hospital cot comes with a number of features, both for its comfort and convenience of healthcare personnel. One of the most significant and beneficial features of these beddings is that they provide the maximum level of comfort to the patients, regardless of their size and weight. These beds also come with adjustable height so that the height of the bed can be adjusted as per the needs of the patients depending on their illness. Some of these beddings also come with a remote control pad that can be used by the healthcare professional for placing the patient in different positions.
Global Hospital Beds Market: Drivers
High prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost growth of the global hospital beds market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2020, around 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and the disease will lead to around 42,170 deaths, in the U.S.
Global Hospital Beds Market: Opportunities
Increasing number of hospitals is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global hospital beds market. For instance, the total number of hospitals in the U.S. increased from 6200 in 2017 to 6210 in 2019, according to the American Hospital Association.
Market Trends:
Increasing number of emergency surgeries is also expected to aid in growth of global hospital beds market. For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, admissions for emergency surgery increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 2.9% in public hospitals and by 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia.
Key Takeaways
The global hospital beds market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).
Global Hospital Beds Market: Restraints
High cost of the intensive care bed is expected to hinder growth of the hospital beds market.
Global Hospital Beds Market: Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global hospital beds market include, Amico Corporation, Antano Group S.R.L, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Medline Industries, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg, and Stryker Corporation.
Global Hospital Beds Market: Segmentation
On the basis of usage, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:
Acute Care Beds
Psychiatric Care Beds
Long- term Care Beds
Others
Maternity and Bariatric Beds
On the basis of application, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:
Intensive Care Beds
Non-intensive Care Beds
On the basis of type, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:
Electric Beds
Semi-electric Beds
Manual Beds
On the basis of end user, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Elderly Care Facilities
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
On the basis of region, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
