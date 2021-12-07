Hospital Beds Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Invacare Corporation

Hospital Beds

Hospital beds are a standard feature in any hospital. They provide the basic necessities to the patients.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital Beds Market

Hospital beds are a standard feature in any hospital. They provide the basic necessities to the patients. However, as time goes by, they lose their utility because of misuse and abuse by healthcare professionals. Nowadays, there are more options available in the market that helps in improving the functionality of hospital beds. In addition, these innovative pieces of furniture also look very attractive while complementing the overall decor of a hospital.

A hospital bed or hospital cot comes with a number of features, both for its comfort and convenience of healthcare personnel. One of the most significant and beneficial features of these beddings is that they provide the maximum level of comfort to the patients, regardless of their size and weight. These beds also come with adjustable height so that the height of the bed can be adjusted as per the needs of the patients depending on their illness. Some of these beddings also come with a remote control pad that can be used by the healthcare professional for placing the patient in different positions.

Global Hospital Beds Market: Drivers

High prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost growth of the global hospital beds market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2020, around 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and the disease will lead to around 42,170 deaths, in the U.S.

To Get Research PDF Brochure Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/993

Global Hospital Beds Market: Opportunities

Increasing number of hospitals is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global hospital beds market. For instance, the total number of hospitals in the U.S. increased from 6200 in 2017 to 6210 in 2019, according to the American Hospital Association.

Market Trends:

Increasing number of emergency surgeries is also expected to aid in growth of global hospital beds market. For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, admissions for emergency surgery increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 2.9% in public hospitals and by 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia.

Key Takeaways

The global hospital beds market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Global Hospital Beds Market: Restraints

High cost of the intensive care bed is expected to hinder growth of the hospital beds market.

To Get more Business Statergies Request for Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/993

Global Hospital Beds Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global hospital beds market include, Amico Corporation, Antano Group S.R.L, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Medline Industries, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg, and Stryker Corporation.

Global Hospital Beds Market: Segmentation

On the basis of usage, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:

Acute Care Beds

Psychiatric Care Beds

Long- term Care Beds

Others

Maternity and Bariatric Beds

On the basis of application, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:

Intensive Care Beds

Non-intensive Care Beds

On the basis of type, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:

Electric Beds

Semi-electric Beds

Manual Beds

On the basis of end user, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Elderly Care Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

On the basis of region, the global hospital beds market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

To Direct Purchase this Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/993

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact US:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837