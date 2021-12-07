Video Surveillance Market 2027 | Key Players are Bosch Security and Safety Systems , Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions
Video Surveillance Market Size – USD 41.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Video Surveillance Market is forecasted to be worth USD 86.53 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of video surveillance in roads & public properties, commercial premises, and residential amenities owing to a higher convenience in security monitoring, real-time supervision, and reduction in criminal activities with the help of video surveillance.
The global market landscape of video surveillance is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Research Methodology
The Video Surveillance Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.
Key Companies in the Video Surveillance Market include:
Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Video Surveillance Market Size, Growth, and Forecast
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Research Methodology
Video Surveillance Market Segmentation
Video Surveillance Market Country and Regional Analysis
Video Surveillance Market , by Country
Video Surveillance Market , by region
Segmental Analysis :
The global Video Surveillance Market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Video Surveillance Market in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Camera
Monitor
Storage
Accessories
Software
Video Analytics
Video Management Software
Services
Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services
Global Video Surveillance Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Video Surveillance Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Irrigation Automation market by type, application, and manufacturers
Video Surveillance Market Segmentation based on types
Video Surveillance Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation
