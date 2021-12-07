Organic Farming Market is expected to expand at a growth rate of 8.4% by 2026 | Picks Organic Farm, Organic Farmers Co.
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic farming is a way of growing food that has no use of any chemical fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides and focuses on improving the soil. Organic agriculture is basically an organic farming system that started in the mid-twentieth century as a response to the rapid change in agricultural practices worldwide. It aims at improving the productivity of the farmers while reducing their ecological footprint.
Organic farming is primarily based on organic agricultural soils and involves the use of compost made from plant material, manure from livestock and the products of animal husbandry. Organic farmers are required to grow food without the use of any artificial chemical fertilizer or pesticides and to fertilize their fields with compost as well as natural plants. Certified organic farming accounts for about 70% of all agricultural land in the world, with the largest concentration in Australia.
Market Dynamics
Launch of organic fertilizers is expected to propel growth of the global organic farming market. For instance, in May 2019, Agroplasma Inc. launched Ferticell Explorer 10-0-0. It is certified by the California Department of Food and Agriculture Organic Input Materials.
North America is expected to witness significant growth in the organic farming market, owing to increasing sales of organic food in the region. For instance, according to 2019 Organic Industry Survey by the Organic Trade Association, Organic food sales in the U.S. increased 5.9% in 2018 to reach US$ 47.9 billion and organic food sales made up 5.7% of overall food sales, which rose 2.3% in 2018
Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the organic farming market, owing to increasing sales of organic food in the region. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, organic food business in India is expected to reach US$ 130 million by 2025. Similarly, in July 2018, Matco Foods, a Pakistan-based rice exporter, partnered with Ciranda Inc. for the distribution of the company’s organic brown rice syrup and organic clarified brown rice syrup in the U.S.
Competitive Analysis
Major players operating in the global organic farming market include, Picks Organic Farm, Organic Farmers Co., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., The Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), Bayer AG, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, and ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd among others.
April 2019: Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., the Netherland-based manufacturer of organic food ingredients, acquired Sanmark B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanmark Corporation that distributed Sanmark Corporation’s products to European customers in the dietary supplement, health food, and personal care industries.
